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Minnesota Frost Hold On For Win In Front Of Supportive Denver Crowd

Ian Kennedy
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The Minnesota Frost held on for a 4-3 win over the New York Sirens in front of more than 15,000 fans at Denver's Ball Arena.

The Minnesota Frost picked up all important points in the standings with a 4-3 win over the New York Sirens Sunday in front of 15,512 fans in Denver.

Grace Zumwinkle paced the play early for the Frost scoring twice. Taylor Heise continued her league leading point pace scoring, while Britta Curl-Salemme also scored to give Minnesota a 4-0 lead after forty.

It looked like Minnesota would runaway with the game until 12:32 of the third when Anna Bargman redirected home a Jaime Bourbonnais shot to get New York on the board. Next up was Allyson Simpson who scored on the power play to pull New York within one with 3:01 remaining, but that was as close as the Sirens could get.

Nicole Hensley made 23 saves in Minnesota's 4-3 victory in front of friends and family in her home state. 

Highlights from Minnesota's PWHL Takeover Tour win over New York in Denver.

Hensley Sees The Importance

 The Colorado product continues to believe in the importance of the PWHL Takeover Tour in bringing the best in the game to more fans and future hockey players.

“I think it's huge. I think that's something that the PWHL has done really well," said Hensley. "We don't just bring a game here. We bring clinics, we bring opportunities to meet athletes, and that's huge. As someone who grew up here, I didn't have accessible female hockey player role models that I could actually see in-person very often. It was just when the national team rolled through in 2002 and then again in 2010, so the fact that there's been three games here for young girls to be able to watch the Grace Zumwinkles and Taylor Heises - that's so special. Especially on the heels of the [United States] winning gold at the Olympics, that's only going to grow hockey out west. I think that's the whole goal for everybody is to grow the game and get more girls in it. That's only going to help our league." 

Nicole HensleyMinnesota FrostNew York Sirens
PWHL