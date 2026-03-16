Minnesota Frost Hold On For Win In Front Of Supportive Denver Crowd

“I think it's huge. I think that's something that the PWHL has done really well," said Hensley. "We don't just bring a game here. We bring clinics, we bring opportunities to meet athletes, and that's huge. As someone who grew up here, I didn't have accessible female hockey player role models that I could actually see in-person very often. It was just when the national team rolled through in 2002 and then again in 2010, so the fact that there's been three games here for young girls to be able to watch the Grace Zumwinkles and Taylor Heises - that's so special. Especially on the heels of the [United States] winning gold at the Olympics, that's only going to grow hockey out west. I think that's the whole goal for everybody is to grow the game and get more girls in it. That's only going to help our league."