Minnesota Frost Show Off New Uniforms And Excitement For Purple Gear

Six players represented the Frost at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Thursday afternoon, dawning the new Walter Cup commerative jerseys.

Apperances included forwards Taylor Heise, Grace Zummwinkle, assistant captain Kelly Pannek, defenceman Claire Butorac, and goaltenders Nicole Hensley and Maddie Rooney.

The event included a Q&A where players talked about the upcoming season, and also shared their thoughts on the new jerseys.

“I Like how subtle it is, its not too flashy [when we’re] out on the ice,” said goaltender Maddie Rooney

Along with the jersey, the Frost revealed a revamped kit of all purple gear including pants, gloves, and helmets.

“I’m really excited for all our purple gear, like the purple pants, gloves, helment, I think its going to look extra purple but extra good,” said Kelly Pannek

The jerseys will make their debut November 21st when the Frost host the Toronto Scepters for a 2025 PWHL playoffs rematch and the Frost’s home opener.

The Frost also revealed similar road jerseys with the Walter Cup patch as well as purple and silver details.

The jerseys will be worn through the end of the calendar year, with the Frost returning to their normal jerseys come January.

The jerseys are available for purchase through the PWHL’s offical online store.