Minnesota Looking Forward to First Matchup Against the Seattle Torrent

Seeking their first win of the season, the Minnesota Frost will take on the Seattle Torrent in their historic home opener.

Tonight’s match up is Minnesota’s first against Seattle, also marking Minnesota’s first matchup with an expansion team.

Brooke Bryant will be facing her former team where she won back to back Walter Cup championships.

Bryant, a California native had played last the last seven seasons in Minnesota, five years at Minnesota State University before joining the PWHL with Minnesota.

Over the summer, Bryant inked a one year contract with the leagues newest team the Seattle Torrent.

Emily Zumwinkle, the little sister of the Frost’s Grace Zumwinkle, is a reserve on the Torrent’s roster after earning an invite to Seattles training camp.

Not only will the Frost be facing off against some former teammates or siblings.

They will be facing off against a collection of playoff foes from years past.

The Torrent have players from tough teams the Frost have faced off against in their past Walter Cup championship runs such as the Torrent captain Hilary Knight formerly with Boston during the 2024 Walter Cup Final. As well as Megan Carter and Julia Gosling who played for Toronto during both the 2024, and the 2025 Walter Cup playoffs, losing to the Frost in the first round.