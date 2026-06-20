Minnesota Re-Signs Four From 2025-26 Roster On Day Two Of Free Agency

The Minnesota Frost signed four players - Sam Cogan, Elizabeth Gigeure, Peyton Anderson, and Brooke Becker - from their 2025-26 roster on day two of PWHL free agency.
The Minnesota Frost have signed a quartet of returning players from their 2025-26 roster.
Minnesota re-signed Sam Cogan, Élizabeth Giguère, Peyton Anderson and defender Brooke Becker. Coagn signed a two-year deal, while the other three signed one-year contracts.
Cogan was a late season addition for the Frost joining after the completion of her season in Europe where she scored 39 points in 33 games in the SDHL with SDE HF.
The 28-year-old Ottawa product spent parts of two seasons with the Toronto Sceptres before going to Europe for a season to get more action. Lsat year she had a goal and two points in five playoff games after appearing in six regular season games for the Frost.
Giguère, a former Patty Kazmaier winner, signed with Ottawa during the offseason last year but was released in camp before landing as a reserve with Minnesota. She got into 13 regular season games recording one assist and appeared in all five playoff games for Minnesota.
Anderson made the Frost last season, her rookie campaign, as a free agent camp invite recording two points in 28 games. The 25-year-old was making her return to the sport after taking a season away following her NCAA career with Northeastern.
Finally, Becker played in 27 games for Minnesota recording a single assist as a rookie blueliner. The 24-year-old was selected 46th overall by the Frost in the 2025 PWHL Draft following five NCAA seasons at Providence College.