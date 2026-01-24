Minnesota's Offensive Numbers Are No Fluke

All of that adds up to an offense that feels stable rather than streaky. Minnesota isn’t riding a short-term heater or living off a handful of power-play bursts. Their goals are coming from structure, patience, and process — the kind that allows multiple players to live near the top of the scoring race without forcing the game. In a league where margins are thin and goals are hard to come by, that kind of offensive weight is noticeable – and hard to play against.