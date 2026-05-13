Montreal Ends Minnesota's Three-Peat Hopes Setting Up An All-Canadian Final

"“I think it's our biggest win in organization history. We had to fight tooth and nail against a team like Minnesota. It wasn't easy," said Montreal head coach Kori Cheverie. "Every goal felt like we had to fight against [Maddie] Rooney to get it past the goal line. And it just felt like they'd come right back, or vice versa. They'd score, we'd come right back. It just shows a lot of what we've been through as an organization for three years. The coaches, we just kind of stood there on the bench and we were like, ‘Wow, that took three years to do.’ It's not just overnight that a win like that happens. This group really showed up for our organization.”