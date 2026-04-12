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Montreal Now Owns PWHL's Single Season Wins Record, Passing The Mark They Set Last Season cover image

Montreal Now Owns PWHL's Single Season Wins Record, Passing The Mark They Set Last Season

Ian Kennedy
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The Montreal Victoire broke their own mark set last season, setting a new standard for most wins in a single season with time to add to their record.

The Montreal Victoire recorded their 20th win of the 2025-26 season, setting a new single season mark for wins.

Montreal passed their own standard set last year when they recorded 19 wins.

In their meeting with the Boston Fleet at TD Garden, Montreal earned a 1-0 shutout for their 20th victory of the campaign. 

Ann-Renee Desbiens made 20 saves for the shutout, her seventh of the season. That number ties Aerin Frankel for the current single season record as well.

Desbiens is also the PWHL's all-time wins leader recording her 39th career win.

Montreal, who now sits four points clear of Boston in first overall has three games remaining in the 2025-26 PWHL season to add to their total, which amounts to a .716 winning percentage.

Montreal will close out their season facing Boston one final time on April 17 before ending their season on a west coast road trip visiting Vancouver and Seattle.

Ann-Renee Desbiens highlights
Montreal VictoireAnn-Renee Desbiens
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