Montreal Now Owns PWHL's Single Season Wins Record, Passing The Mark They Set Last Season

The Montreal Victoire recorded their 20th win of the 2025-26 season, setting a\nnew single season mark for wins.\n\nMontreal passed their own standard set last year when they recorded 19 wins.\n\nIn their meeting with the Boston Fleet at TD Garden, Montreal earned a 1-0\nshutout for their 20th victory of the campaign. \n\nAnn-Renee Desbiens made 20 saves for the shutout, her seventh of the season.\nThat number ties Aerin Frankel for the current single season record as well.\n\nDesbiens is also the PWHL's all-time wins leader recording her 39th career win.\n\nMontreal, who now sits four points clear of Boston in first overall has three\ngames remaining in the 2025-26 PWHL season to add to their total, which amounts\nto a .716 winning percentage.\n\nMontreal will close out their season facing Boston one final time on April 17\nbefore ending their season on a west coast road trip visiting Vancouver and\nSeattle.\n\nAnn-Renee Desbiens highlights