Montreal Powers Past Toronto in 3–0 Home Win

Toronto got off to a slow start and spent much of the opening period defending, managing just six shots. The Sceptres did kill off a 5-on-3 opportunity, but Montréal maintained the edge in chances and zone time. The Victoire opened the scoring at 16:33 of the first when Natalie Mlýnková knocked a bouncing puck home with a backhand past Raygan Kirk, sending Montréal into the intermission with a 1–0 lead. Montréal entered the night unbeaten at Place Bell this season and played with the pace and structure of a team comfortable on home ice.