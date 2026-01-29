Montreal Powers Past Toronto in 3–0 Home Win

The second period tilted further in Montréal’s favor. Toronto struggled with turnovers and had difficulty generating sustained pressure, while Montréal’s puck movement created repeated looks. The Sceptres had a power play midway through the period and generated four shots, but Ann-Renée Desbiens was solid in goal. At the other end, Kirk was Toronto’s best player, turning aside a breakaway from Laura Stacey and then stopping Marie-Philip Poulin at close range moments later to keep the game within reach.