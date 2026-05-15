Montreal Strikes First To Take Early Series Lead Over Ottawa In Walter Cup Finals

And if one so chooses to nitpick just a little further, it would be to say that Ottawa struggled to close out a period. Beyond the obvious being Nicole Gosling's game-tying goal with 2.1 seconds left in the game, Brianne Jenner also had an open net opportunity earlier in that same sequence that she was unable to capitalize on. Michela Cava had a breakaway opportunity, and so did Jenner. The end of periods often looked scrambled, as if the group was holding on to the steering wheel, hoping for the best possible outcome rather than continuing to do what had made them so effective throughout the game.