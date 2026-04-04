Montreal Victorious In Shutout Win Over Ottawa In Front Of A Record Crowd

In terms of the game itself, this one is going to sting for Charge fans. It wasn't just that Montreal shut them out, but how it happened. Ottawa had their chances, outshooting the Victoire in all three periods, finishing 39-26. They led in the faceoff circle, starting with a massive advantage before coming back down to earth, finishing 58.7% to 41.3%. Ottawa also had the edge in hits, 12-9. Tonight, in a game of inches, it just came down to puck luck, and the Charge had none of it. The team missed the net by the smallest of margins all game long or were a step behind on a loose puck. Sarah Wozniewicz also had a goal reviewed, as it didn't completely cross the line.