Müller Lifts Boston Past New York In Shootout

Boston rookie Abby Newhook opened the scoring with her second power-play goal of the season, giving the Fleet a 1–0 lead late in the first period. New York responded with its strongest stretch of the night in the middle frame, scoring twice to seize control. Kristin O’Neill tied the game on the power play at 10:19 before Kristýna Kaltounková broke free through the neutral zone and beat Aerin Frankel to put the Sirens ahead 2–1 — the first time Boston trailed on home ice this season.