Natalie Mlynkova Signs One-Year Deal With San Jose

PWHL San Jose moved one player closer to completing the expansion process signing Czech national team member Natalie Mlynkova from the Montreal Victoire.
PWHL San Jose has signed forward Natálie Mlýnková to a one-year contract during Phase 4 of the PWHL expansion process.
Mlýnková scored 10 points as a rookie with the Montreal Victoire en route to a Walter Cup title. The 25-year-old Czech national team member is a two-time Olympian and six-time World Championship participant, Mlýnková was the 12th overall pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft.
With Vermont she was the 2024 Hockey East Pplayer of the Year, and is a former World Championship tournament All-Star winning two bronze medals with the nation.
Mlýnková joins PWHL San Jose alongside Anne Cherkowski, Kristin O’Neill, Maddi Wheeler, and Maggie Connors up front. The team also signed defenders Rory Guilday, Hadley Hartmetz and Mariah Keopple, and goaltender Corinne Schroeder.