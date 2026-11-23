“They're battling in net and, yesterday, there was no defense in practice. All we wanted to work on was possession and playing at our pace. They took a lot of shots, and they battled in the net. It was great. Then today we had a little bit more structure. They got D playing in front of them and now it feels a little bit more game-like for them,” said Bumstead. “I've seen great things out of all of them and also just like their preparation. Like having Olympic experience for [Gabriella] Durante, having college-starting experience for [Julia] Minotti. They come in and it doesn't look like this is their first time at a training camp. It's been really impressive to see.”