Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Photo @Heather Moonka
Photo @Heather Moonka
Nov 23, 2026 6:04 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 6:04 PM
Torrent head coach, Christine Bumstead, addressed media after day two of training camp to discuss her new role. She will be drawing from years of experience and leaning on the fact that she knows so many of these players from her assistant coaching job last season.
With four new expansion teams coming into the PWHL this year, there were a lot of changes in the Seattle Torrent player roster. In addition to that, changes were made in the coaching staff as well. That includes a new head coach in Christine Bumstead. Bumstead was an assistant coach last season under former head coach Steve O’Rourke. One of her big responsibilities was coaching and running the power play.
Bumstead has a lot of experience to draw from as she steps into this role. She was the first woman to coach behind an NHL bench during the 2024 preseason with the Florida Panthers. She also coached in the WHL, U of Saskatchewan, and on Canada’s Women’s Deaf Hockey Team. “For me, every coaching position I've ever had is a learning opportunity,” said Bumstead. “I am very reflective in that. I think I learned a lot.”
Because she coached so many of the Torrent players last season, she also sees that as another benefit. “The biggest thing is I know these players. I know these players, I know what they're capable of, and I know what we can push them to become,” Bumstead said. “That was a big thing for me. It helps to have the relationships of these players right now. I know the way that we’ve got to play in this league to be successful and that's the direction that we're headed this year.”
When asked first impressions of Bumstead as head coach, players had positive things to say about her presence and preparation. “This year she's been a lot more vocal on the ice. She's tried to touch everybody individually, get to know them as a player and as a person,” said Torrent captain, Alex Carpenter. “She just brings this calm confidence about her that I think you can already see on day one.”
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“She spent a lot of time and effort this summer coming up with a good, cohesive plan for us throughout the year. I really appreciate her ability to convey that to the group,” said defender Anna Wilgren. “We had a really good meeting yesterday where she communicated what she expected of us. I think just relying on just really hard work, gritty play throughout the year, using that to kind of put us in the right direction throughout the season.”
Player Updates
The Torrent have four goalies at training camp with two, Hannah Murphy and CJ Jackson, signed for the upcoming season. There is certainly a lot of competition in the crease.
“They're battling in net and, yesterday, there was no defense in practice. All we wanted to work on was possession and playing at our pace. They took a lot of shots, and they battled in the net. It was great. Then today we had a little bit more structure. They got D playing in front of them and now it feels a little bit more game-like for them,” said Bumstead. “I've seen great things out of all of them and also just like their preparation. Like having Olympic experience for [Gabriella] Durante, having college-starting experience for [Julia] Minotti. They come in and it doesn't look like this is their first time at a training camp. It's been really impressive to see.”
Hannah Murphy was a solid goalie for the team and is set to take the majority of starts this season as well.
“Just poise. She got a little bit of a swagger going today. Swagger yesterday too. I never hate seeing that from a player, especially a goaltender of her caliber,” said Bumstead. “It's been great. I think she feels calm in the net and when she's calm and she's in her flow state, she's at her best and she's had two great days of practice.”
The Torrent drafted Abbey Murphy as the second overall pick during the 2026 draft. In the first two days of training camp, she has made herself known with her speed and physicality.
“She pushes the pace. I think she's one of those drivers in that, in our speed that's happening and just the offensive upside that's coming with her,” said Bumstead. “Speaking back to having Olympic experience, you see that in her as well. It's been a great two days of practice with her and getting her going. Exciting to see it in a game in a couple of days.”
Bumstead's Message to Fans
The Torrent have two preseason scrimmages against the San Jose Sea Lions on November 29 and 30. They then play their first three regular season games on the road, starting with Vancouver on December 5. It will be nearly eight months between home games and the chance for fans to see the team play in their own arena.
Bumstead knows that wait has been hard for fans.
“I want them to know about this team. I want them to know that this team is ready to play for them. That long offseason that all the fans have had waiting for hockey, we've been waiting the same and we've been doing nothing but preparing in that time,” said Bumstead. “We're going to hit the ground running and December 5th can’t come soon enough and then December 20th even better to get to play in front of them at home. We're really excited. That'll be five days before Christmas but that'll feel like Christmas morning for us.”
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