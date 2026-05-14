No Easy Task Ahead For The Ottawa Charge In Quest For First Walter Cup

The Ottawa Charge are now set to face off against the Montreal Victoire in a rematch of last year's semifinals, only this time, the opportunity to bring the Walter Cup north of the border for the first time is on the line.
The Walter Cup finals are set, featuring an all-Canadian matchup for the first time in PWHL playoff history, as the Ottawa Charge face off against the Montreal Victoire, two familiar playoff foes. Now that their opponent is set, a specific game plan can be formed to ensure history doesn't repeat itself and the Walter Cup finds a new home in the nation's capital.
"We're really proud of our group that we were able to make it back here," said Brianne Jenner. "It's not easy to get to this point. We know that there's one step left, and it's going to be the hardest step."
The Charge may have had the most improbable run to their second consecutive Walter Cup Finals, so predicting the outcome of this series could easily feel like the equivalent of throwing a dart at a dartboard. Despite their success against the Boston Fleet in their semifinal matchup, leaving many scratching their heads, the team has shown resilience, persistence, and a "down but never out" mentality, each of which could very well lead them to their first Walter Cup. With that being said, here are five key areas that the Ottawa Charge either needs to lean more heavily into or course correct to hoist their first championship.
Limit Montreal's Chances
The biggest question mark for the Charge coming out of their semifinal matchup against the Fleet was how in the world they escaped despite consistently giving up so many shots on goal. Over the four games, the Charge were outshot 142-94, including 46-33 in game four, for an average of 35.5 shots per game. Under normal circumstances, it isn't rocket science: the more shots a team gives up, the more chances to score and goals win games. While the Charge defied all reason, tempting fate seems like something the team would likely want to avoid, especially with a championship on the line.
Now, credit where credit is due, Ottawa's defenders did limit secondary scoring opportunities by clearing the puck and boxing out players, and the forwards certainly did their part by blocking shots. But going up against the likes of Marie-Philip Poulin, who leads the Victoire in scoring, as well as Laura Stacey, Hayley Scamurra and co., one would want to ensure they spend the least amount of time in their own end.
Get Ann-Renée Desbiens Moving
Ann-Renée Desbiens has the potential to steal a game, and a series, whenever she wants, which is one of the many reasons she's such an effective goaltender. But these playoffs have seen her come back down to earth on a few occasions, and that's where Ottawa needs to pounce. One way they can do that is by getting Desbiens moving laterally and opening up the five-hole. She's an athletic goaltender, but by starting the play behind the goal line and getting her moving side-to-side, it opens up a vulnerability in her game.
Regain The Special Teams Edge
Ottawa was able to finish 1-for-1 in the series-clinching game, but finished 2-for-13 (15.4%) overall. While that is only 2.4% lower than their regular-season success rate of 17.8%, the concern is the structure of the player advantage. Their apparent "pass-first" mentality limited their danger and effectiveness with the player advantage, and in a series which very well could be decided by one goal in each game, switching away from trying to find the perfect pass to creating lanes and shooting their shots could be a difference maker.
That being said, the team's approach to the penalty kill needs to recognized, as they finished the semifinals with a playoff-best 93.8% in that department. The Charge allowed one goal on 16 opportunities for the Fleet, and that's thanks in large part to Gwyneth Philips, of course, but also the team's commitment to get in the shooting lanes.
"They block shots," said Boston's head coach Kris Sparre. "This time of year, you have to get in shot blocking lanes, you have to commit to that, and they did. They sacrificed and got in front of pucks."
Fix Those Breakouts
Part of the reason Ottawa gave up so many shots on goal each game against Boston was a direct result of how difficult it was for the team to exit their zone with control of the puck. Too often, a pass wasn't clean, or they held the puck on their stick for too long. Boston's forecheck was aggressive, of that there is no doubt, but the Charge didn't do themselves any favours by adding complexity to the task at hand. When Ottawa plays their style of game, it's all about starting with quick transitions: retrieve the puck, and use their speed and skill to create chances at the other end. They know it, they've practiced it, they've executed it in the past. Now it's time to implement it with consistency and tenacity.
Gwyneth Philips: The MVP
"She's a stud for us," said Emily Clark. "She's the heartbeat, the backbone, any time you get to play in front of her, she gives you so much confidence. Her play speaks for itself."
While the semifinals may have revealed some opportunities for the Charge, one aspect remained calm, steady, and utterly outstanding. Gwyneth Philips played lights-out hockey, making a total of 135 saves and finishing with a .951 save percentage. Nothing seemed to faze her, even after giving up three goals in 1:33 seconds in game four. What she's been able to do for this team, and in such a "matter of fact" kind of way, is nothing short of remarkable. She continues to prove that she is the foundation and pillar of this organization and somehow, through it all, makes everything look so easy.
Continue Being Unbreakable
Sometimes, winning doesn't come down to what you can see in a game or read on a stat sheet, and this year's Ottawa Charge team may be the very epitome of that. There were so many statistical reasons that Boston should have won their semifinal matchup, yet it lost three straight and was sent packing. The Charge never let any stat dictate their approach to the game plan, and never backed down from a challenge.
Sometimes, a team wins because of the intangibles, the things you can't see. Belief, trust, willpower, grit. And when this team, and its fans, look back on this playoff run, those may very well be the deciding factors in a Walter Cup championship-winning team.