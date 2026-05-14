No Easy Task Ahead For The Ottawa Charge In Quest For First Walter Cup

Part of the reason Ottawa gave up so many shots on goal each game against Boston was a direct result of how difficult it was for the team to exit their zone with control of the puck. Too often, a pass wasn't clean, or they held the puck on their stick for too long. Boston's forecheck was aggressive, of that there is no doubt, but the Charge didn't do themselves any favours by adding complexity to the task at hand. When Ottawa plays their style of game, it's all about starting with quick transitions: retrieve the puck, and use their speed and skill to create chances at the other end. They know it, they've practiced it, they've executed it in the past. Now it's time to implement it with consistency and tenacity.