No Plans To Join PWHL For Stalder, Growing Women's Game In Switzerland Her Goal

While many have their sights focused on the PWHL, one of the world's best is remaining overseas to grow the game in her home country. Switzerland's Lara Stalder won't be coming to the PWHL any time soon according to the star.

The former NCAA First Team All-American, SDHL MVP, and PostFinance Women's League MVP would draw incredible interest from PWHL teams with her combination of skill and physicality, but her focus is on building a brighter future in Switzerland.

Following the 2023 season where Stalder led the SDHL in scoring with 61 points in 32 games, the long-time Swiss national team captain returned to her home country to help launch an EV Zug women's team, which has quickly become the top team in Switzerland's PostFinance Women's League. It's also become a hotbed for other national team members.

Stalder is currently scoring more than three points per game in Switzerland's top league for Zug.

The 31-year-old will captain Switzerland at her fourth Olympics at the 2026 Games in Milano Cortina, Italy. Stalder won an Olympic bronze in 2014 with Switzerland.

This season there are two Swiss players in the PWHL including Boston Fleet forward Alina Muller and New York Sirens defender Nicole Vallario.

While Stalder isn't coming to North America next season, other Swiss players may continue to cross the Atlantic. This season national team forward Naemi Herzig joined Holy Cross in the NCAA, and next year another national team member, Ivana Wey, will join Northeastern. It's also believed goaltender Andrea Brandli is a likely candidate to declare for the PWHL Draft in 2026.