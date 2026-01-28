No Surprise – Boston's Success Is Rooted In Goaltending

The Boston Fleet are first in the PWHL standings, but the path they’ve taken there is unique and fascinating. Boston isn’t overwhelming opponents offensively, nor are they controlling games through sheer volume. Instead, their edge has come from consistently keeping goals off the board — and no team has done that better.
Through their first 13 games, the Fleet have allowed 20 goals, the fewest in the league.
Aerin Frankel has been the league’s most effective goaltender by nearly every measure. In 12 appearances, she owns a 1.23 goals-against average and a .950 save percentage, stopping 288 of 303 shots faced. Those are the best marks among regular starters, and they’ve come with real workload rather than sheltered minutes.
Advanced metrics reinforce what the basic numbers already suggest. Frankel leads the league in Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) at +6.74, a stat that estimates how many goals a goalie has prevented compared to what an average netminder would allow given the same shot quality. In practical terms, Boston’s starting goaltender has erased nearly seven goals that would normally be expected to go in.
That margin matters in a league where many games are decided by a single goal.
What’s notable is that Boston isn’t relying on extreme shot suppression to get these results. The Fleet have allowed more than 300 shots this season, and their expected goals against total is closer to the middle of the league than the bottom. Frankel isn’t benefiting from defensive protection — she’s outperforming expectations against actual volume.
The contrast with other contenders helps clarify Boston’s style. The Montreal Victoire and Minnesota Frost both drive play more forcefully, posting stronger expected-goal shares and higher shot volume. Boston, by comparison, is content to live in tighter margins. Where Montreal and Minnesota push forward, the Fleet hold the line, trusting that a final save will tilt the outcome.
That belief is confirmed by Boston’s PDO, which combines team shooting percentage and save percentage to give a snapshot of overall results efficiency. The Fleet sit at 102.5, second-highest in the league and driven largely by a league-best save rate (.940).
(Because shooting and save percentages fluctuate, PDO often moves back toward league norms over a longer season).
Boston’s overall play supports that approach. Their expected-goals share is currently 52.1 percent, solid but not dominant. They’re comfortable in low-event games, willing to trade chances, and disciplined enough defensively to avoid extended breakdowns. That approach puts a premium on getting saves at crucial times of the game — and so far, they’ve been getting them.
None of this guarantees sustainability. Save percentage can be volatile, and even a small drop would narrow Boston’s margin. But through the first half of the season, the Fleet's identity is clear. They aren’t trying to outscore teams by pressing or pace. They’re trying to make goals difficult to find — and trusting that Aerin Frankel will take care of the rest.