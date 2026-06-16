No Team Was Hurt More By The PWHL's Unexplained Draft Order Surprise Than The New York Sirens

Because Detroit doesn't have their own first round pick, their first selection will come in round two, and it could be the only chance they get to take Andrea Brandli, widely considered the top goaltender in this draft, if they let New York make their second round selection without picking her first. If she's available, it's highly plausible that Detroit would draft Brandli at 15th overall. New York's next pick is 19th overall. If New York believes Detroit is going to take Brandli at 15, they'd need to use the seventh overall pick on Brandli to ensure they have a goaltender projected to be a potential starter. And there's no guarantee Brandli will thrive as a starter. She's been stellar on big ice in the SDHL, proved herself a big event goalie at the Olympics, and had a standout NCAA career, but there's no guarantee untl she's in the league. To use a first round pick when there are sure things at other positions, is risky. And if they pick Brandli, it means they missed the other high end offensive players that won't be around by the time New York picks again at 19th. Had they picked third, New York would have got Murphy or Edwards in the opening round, and Brandli in round two, all before Detroit got to pick at 15th overall.