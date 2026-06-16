No Team Was Hurt More By The PWHL's Unexplained Draft Order Surprise Than The New York Sirens

No team in the PWHL was handed the multi-layered impact that the New York Sirens will face due to the PWHL's unexpected change to the draft order.
To no fault of their own, things have not gone well this offseason for the New York Sirens. Throughout the PWHL's expansion process, the Sirens have taken heavy hit after heavy hit — from losing what tied for the most players in the expansion process, to seeing their expected draft position fall from third overall to seventh overall following an unexpected decision by the PWHL.
Based on the PWHL's Gold Plan, used to decide draft order of non-playoff teams, the New York Sirens should have had the third overall pick. It's only a should, because that's what the PWHL's own explanation of the rules stated, albeit with the caveat. The league always knew they were expanding, and so a loophole of future confirmation was left in the working incase the league deemed it necessary to change the order.
As the league's explanation of the Gold Plan draft order reads, "The team with the most Gold Plan points will hold the first selection in each round of the 2026 Entry Draft. The remainder of the draft order of selection will be determined by Gold Plan points among non-playoff teams and playoff results for the four teams who qualify. The final draft order of selection for all picks following the first overall selection will be confirmed at a later date."
The explanation and the outcome were not the same.
There was even precedent as the Vancouver Goldeneyes and Seattle Torrent picked seventh and eighth, alterating positions each round, while the PWHL's original six maintained the top spots, as decided by the Gold Plan.
And New York didn't even finish third last in the PWHL standings, they finished second last. But the league used the Gold Plan rules for Vancouver and Seattle to give them picks one and two overall in this year's draft, but then didn't use the Gold Plan rules, that in a standings based system would have given New York the second overall pick, to place them third. Instead they used the rule for Vancouver and Seattle and then tossed it out the window for New York and Toronto, putting expansion teams picking 3-6, followed by New York and Toronto, and then the four playoff teams 9-12.
The shift from third overall to seventh overall in the 2026 PWHL Draft is significant. At third overall, New York would have had the opportunity to select Laila Edwards or Abbey Murphy. And before they step to the podium at seventh overall, Tessa Janecke and Kirsten Simms will also be off the board. New York's only hope to fall to that point for the offensive help they need is Lacey Eden, if a team ahead of New York feels like they need a defender not named Caroline Harvey or Laila Edwards. Even if a player of that skill level did fall to seventh however, New York may not even be able to pick them.
It's a significant impact to the Toronto Sceptres as well, who probably pictured themselves selecting Tessa Janecke or Kirsten Simms fourth overall. But due to extenuating roster circumstances, particularly in net, New York's situation following the change is more severe.
With the announcement that the league's expansion teams will pick third, fourth, fifth and sixth, it means the only other team in the league without a proven starting goalie on their roster, PWHL Detroit, picks before New York in the draft order.
Because Detroit doesn't have their own first round pick, their first selection will come in round two, and it could be the only chance they get to take Andrea Brandli, widely considered the top goaltender in this draft, if they let New York make their second round selection without picking her first. If she's available, it's highly plausible that Detroit would draft Brandli at 15th overall. New York's next pick is 19th overall. If New York believes Detroit is going to take Brandli at 15, they'd need to use the seventh overall pick on Brandli to ensure they have a goaltender projected to be a potential starter. And there's no guarantee Brandli will thrive as a starter. She's been stellar on big ice in the SDHL, proved herself a big event goalie at the Olympics, and had a standout NCAA career, but there's no guarantee untl she's in the league. To use a first round pick when there are sure things at other positions, is risky. And if they pick Brandli, it means they missed the other high end offensive players that won't be around by the time New York picks again at 19th. Had they picked third, New York would have got Murphy or Edwards in the opening round, and Brandli in round two, all before Detroit got to pick at 15th overall.
And because, as reports state, Las Vegas is trading Hilary Knight to Detroit for PWHL Detroit's first round pick, and the league was aware of those reports as they were asked about them during media availability with both general managers, it would have been forseeable that the PWHL understood the potential impact to New York.
The league obviously made a decision to compartmentalize what teams they deemed needed better positions at the draft and which didn't, as they separated two non-playoff teams, including giving one that finished higher in the standings a better position than one that finished lower, while not honouring the prescribed position of the team that finished lower.
Despite the risks, don’t expect New York to jump on a goalie early just because it feels like a must. They’re a well planned organization that will be strategic, and follow a plan, which could involve holding off multiple rounds if they believe the right goalie doesn’t need to be taken in the first or second rounds.
It is possible that Detroit or New York could attempt to make a trade to acquire a netminder, namely Vancouver's Kristen Campbell prior to or at the draft. Campbell was the 2024 PWHL Goaltender of the Year and a former member of Team Canada, but will primarily serve as a backup in Vancouver, who acquired her from Toronto at last year's draft. Or, either team could make a move on draft day to acquire a different or additional draft picks to take Brandli. It's all possible. So is the idea that one, or both of the teams decide another route is possible, like rolling the dice on Russian netminder Daryan Gredzen, UConn's Tia Chan, or Ohio State's Hailey MacLeod, or another less experienced PWHL back up.
It's also possible Detroit plans to sign Elaine Chuli, who is the top remaining netminder on the PWHL free agency market, and has ties to their roster. Chuli was signed to play for Toronto last season after two strong seasons with Montreal with the believed intent of splitting time with Raygan Kirk. It didn't play out that way, but Chuli could still draw interest as a starter, especially with the level of talent Detroit has amassed in front of her. But if that's the case, it would only matter if Manon Rhéaume let New York know this; otherwise, New York would need to draft as if Detroit was picking a goaltender early as well.
And all of that is the problem. Had the PWHL announced this change weeks ago, prior to the start of expansion, it would have given New York GM Pascal Daoust, and the rest of the Sirens' staff, the essential knowledge needed to do their jobs. New York went through free agent negotiations likely anticipating, based on the PWHL's own rules, they'd be picking third overall. It was what everyone expected. Negotiating with free agents knowing they picked seventh, and Detroit held the third overall pick, could have changed a lot.
It also hurt Detroit in this regard, as they agreed to trade their first round draft pick before they learned it was the third overall pick, sacrificing Edwards or Murphy for Hilary Knight on a one-year deal. Detroit, like everyone else, was likely operating under the assumption they were picking, at earliest, after the four non-playoff teams.
The other aspect that backfired in expansion, was that the two teams who lost the most players, New York and Seattle, also finished in the bottom two positions in the standings last season. The league's four expansion teams plundered Seattle and New York's rosters taking six players from each. In New York it involved losing signed players Maddi Wheeler, Anne Cherkowski, Ally Simpson, and starting goalie Kayle Osborne. New York also had Kristin O'Neill claimed via a binding Expansion Franchise Offer by San Jose. And Taylor Girard, who was one of New York's top veteran goal scorers, was signed away by Detroit.
While Seattle and New York lost six players, others lost less, including the Vancouver Goldeneyes who had only two players, neither among their top scorers, taken in expansion.
With the massive growth the New York Sirens saw with their fan base this season, including increased attendance averages at the Prudential Center and a sold out game at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York was perhaps only a Laila Edwards or Abbey Murphy away from becoming a hit in the market by capturing attention yet again. Now however, there won't be an Olympic gold medalist in the pool by the time they pick at seventh overall. And while they may get close to recuperating what they've lost, it's likely impossible given the current depth of the free agent market, and the fact every other market will be throwing bigger offers at players to try to lure who remains.
It was a bad hand the New York Sirens (and Toronto Sceptres) were dealt. But given the circumstances of how many players the New York Sirens lost, and their need for a goaltender early, the issues and detrimental impact are magnified.
New York GM Pascal Daoust has proven creative and resourceful in finding players, drafting well, and making moves when needed. Don't count the Sirens out yet, but the original six team certainly has their work cut out for them, at no fault of their own.