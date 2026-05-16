Oak View Group's Impact On The PWHL Continues To Grow

With PWHL expansion to Oak View Group operated venues in Seattle, and now Hamilton, as well as their league-wide partnership for sponsorship and partnerships, the two organizations continue to strengthen their bond.
Oak View Group joined the PWHL in February, becoming the league's "exclusive sponsorship sales partner, responsible for securing national, regional, and local sponsorship packages..."
Since then, the partnership between Oak View Group and the PWHL has continued to grow and find new connections.
Alongside sponsorship and the opportunity to build new revenue streams, Oak View Group operates two PWHL arenas in Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, and the newly announced expansion venue for PWHL Hamilton at TD Coliseum. It's hard to see past Oak View Group's influence in bringing the PWHL to Hamilton for the Takeover Tour following the completion of their $300 million renovation to TD Coliseum, and inevitably landing a PWHL franchise for Hamilton.
How The Partnership Formed
In February 2026, the PWHL announced a multi-year partnership with Oak View Group.
“Our partnership with Oak View Group opens the door for a new wave of brands to join the PWHL and connect with our incredibly passionate fan base,” said Amy Scheer, the PWHL's executive vice president of business operations.
“Drawing from our extensive experience supporting teams, leagues, and venues across sports, we’re eager to create meaningful and mutually beneficial partnerships that help grow the game of women’s hockey and inspire future generations,” said Dan Griffis, president of Global Partnerships, Oak View Group.
The PWHL marked Oak View Group's first league-wide partnership to provide their services to all, at the time, eight PWHL franchises. The league has now grown to 11 teams.
According to the news release between the two group, support by Oak View Group and their expertise in the hockey industry, "the league is positioned to expand its sponsorship portfolio, enhance fan engagement, and strengthen its presence in the rapidly growing landscape of women’s professional sports."
Deepening Connections With Seattle And PWHL Hamilton
The PWHL's success at the Oak View Group operated venue, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, this season likely gave the PWHL the confidence they needed to expand to Hamilton, Ontario to play at another Oak View Group property, TD Coliseum.
It was evident in the PWHL's expansion press release that explicitly stated, "PWHL Hamilton’s expansion effort is supported in partnership with Oak View Group, operator of TD Coliseum..."
Oak View Group (OVG) didn't mince words that the addition of another PWHL franchise to an OVG operated facility deepens the relationship between the league and Group.
“At Oak View Group, we are proud to deepen our partnership with the PWHL and welcome its newest team to Hamilton,” said Amy Latimer, chief business officer, Oak View Group in the league's release. “Women’s sports—and the league itself—are experiencing extraordinary momentum, driven by elite athletes and passionate fans. Our vision for TD Coliseum has always been to create a world-class destination for live sports and entertainment, and the arrival of the PWHL further reinforces that commitment. Serving our communities is part of our company DNA, and we are excited to embrace Hamilton fans into this new era for the city and women’s hockey.”
Latimer was on hand at the PWHL's official Hamilton launch event, and again spoke of Oak View Group's collaboration with the league.
"We couldn't be more excited, and we know professional hockey, and our commitment is to make sure that we deliver the most amazing experience for the players, which is really important that they feel like they get to own this building, and this is part of their pride in playing here, and for the fans, that fan experience, we cannot wait to open up the doors for that first game, and have everybody come in, and be donning the merchandise, and just cheering everybody on, and probably having the, what I consider some of the best game day presentation in sports for women's professional hockey," Latimer said.
Oak View Group And The PWHL's Future Moves
With another venue added to the mix between the PWHL and Oak View Group, it's likely the league could look to OVG for future dates for the PWHL Takeover Tour, and whenever it occurs, further expansion. The league has stated they intend to slow expansion following this round, but that moratorium won't last forever.
As it stands, OVG venues and the PWHL could connect in a number of markets in the coming seasons for the Takeover Tour. OVG operates and has worked with many venues with a capacity of 10,000 or more that could entice PWHL visits. These venues include PeoplesBank Arena (Hartford), Acrisure Arena (Thousand Palms), CFG Bank Arena (Baltimore), BOK Center (Tulsa), Amica Mutual Pavilion (Providence), and PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh)
They also operate the 6,500 seat WFCU Centre in Windsor, which could host a PWHL Detroit game in the future if needed.
While the PWHL controls their own path, right now, they're choosing to walk it closely with OVG.