Oak View Group's Impact On The PWHL Continues To Grow

"We couldn't be more excited, and we know professional hockey, and our commitment is to make sure that we deliver the most amazing experience for the players, which is really important that they feel like they get to own this building, and this is part of their pride in playing here, and for the fans, that fan experience, we cannot wait to open up the doors for that first game, and have everybody come in, and be donning the merchandise, and just cheering everybody on, and probably having the, what I consider some of the best game day presentation in sports for women's professional hockey," Latimer said.