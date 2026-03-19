Ohio State Keeps Nadine Muzerall On A Five Year Deal As Buckeyes' Head Coach

Nadine Muzerall is not going anywhere anytime soon as the highly successful Ohio State Buckeyes coach has signed a five year extension with the program.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have secured their head coach for the foreseeable future extending Nadine Muzerall on a new five-year contract.
The announcement came only a day after the University of Minnesota opted not to extend long-time head coach Brad Frost. Speculation immediately swirled that Muzerall may consider returning to her alma mater, where she was one of the most successful NCAA players in history, as head coach.
Instead, she's staying put with the Ohio State Buckeyes where she's won two national championships in 2022 and 2024, and this season led the Buckeyes to top seed in the NCAA National Championships and a WCHA title.
"There is one person to lead [Ohio State women's hockey]," Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork wrote in a post on X. "Happy to announce Nadine Muzerall will be in Columbus for a long time to come w. a new 5 year contract. She hasn’t just coached a team; she’s built a powerhouse on & off the ice."
Muzerall's last contract, signed in 2021 was for $250,000 per season USD, with bonuses of $20,000 for each WCHA title and $42,500 for a national title.
The terms of Muzerall's new deal were not originally announced.