Olivia Mobley And Amanda Thiele Returning To Boston

The Boston Fleet signed a pair of 2025 PWHL Draft picks and rookies Olivia Mobley and Amanda Thiele keeping the pair with the Boston Fleet.
The Boston Fleet re-signed forward Olivia Mobley and goaltender Amanda Thiele, both inking one-year contracts on the opening day of PWHL free agency.
The duo were 2025 PWHL Draft selections of the Fleet.
Mobley was selected by Boston in the third round (18th overall) in the 2025 PWHL Draft. The 24-year-old from St. Louis Park, MN, had five points in 10 games before missing the bulk of the season on long term injured reserve.
She returned in time to appear in Boston's four playoff games but was held off the scoresheet.
Thiele made a single start this season, earning a 21-save win over Minnesota.
The 24-year-old Michigan product joined the Fleet as a sixth-round pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft following her collegiate career at Ohio State.,
The duo joins Ella Huber, Shay Maloney, Jill Saulnier, Liz Schepers, Sophie Shirley, Susanna Tapani, Megan Keller, Haley Winn, and Aerin Frankel as signed Fleet players.