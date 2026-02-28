Olivia Zafuto Signed, As The Fleet Move Olivia Mobley To LTIR

The Boston Fleet announced on Friday that the team had signed defender Olivia Zafuto. In a corresponding move, forward Olivia Mobley was placed on Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) as the team made roster adjustments.
Selected by New York in the 12th round of the PWHL inaugural draft, Zafuto joined the Fleet in the 2024-25 season with previous experience in the league.
The 29-year-old defender spent one season with PWHL New York, earning 1 assist in 13 games.
Since then, she has been on the Fleet's Reserve Player List for two seasons. Zafuto played her first game for the Boston Fleet this season, dressing for the season opener on November 23.
Meanwhile, Mobley was selected in the third round of the 2025 PWHL Draft.
In 10 games played with the Fleet this season, Mobley has earned five points - three goals and two assists.
The team announced that the 24-year-old forward sustained an upper-body injury during the Olympic break and will now miss time.
The Fleet are now gearing up to return to play after pausing for the Olympic break.
The team’s first game will be on Saturday, February 28th, against the Ottawa Charge.