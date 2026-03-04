Olympic Energy: Boston Fleet Fans Pack The View to Celebrate Their Champions.

The Boston Fleet feted their Olympic athletes at View Boston with nearly 650 fans packing the venue for the sold out event featuring Megan Keller, Alin Muller, Aerin Frankel, and Haley Winn.
The Boston Fleet fans celebrated the team’s four Olympians, Megan Keller, Alina Muller, Aerin Frankel, and Haley Winn, at the View on Monday evening.
Lines stretched around the building as 650 fans eagerly waited to snap a photo with the four Fleet players.
Megan Keller and Haley Winn greeted fans in one corner, while Alina Muller and Aerin Frankel welcomed them in the opposite corner.
The event was scheduled from 5:30 pm until 7 pm, but even at 7:30, lines remained full. Captain Megan Keller made sure to stay and greet every fan who was still waiting.
"These are the people who cheer us on and support us every night. They're why this league is possible, or why we're able to do what we do," Keller said. "We wanted to meet everybody, take pictures, sign autographs, and make sure everyone who came here got the opportunity."
Earlier in the week, Keller scored the game-winning golden goal at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. Shortly after, she returned to Boston to play against the Ottawa Charge on Saturday, February 28th.
After Saturday’s game, Keller explained to The Hockey News how she traveled from Ottawa to Boston for the Fleet event.
"They had a private jet waiting for me, and that's a first for me. I landed around 6:30 or 7, and went straight to the studio for dress rehearsals at 8," Keller said. "I think I got there at 7:45 and went right into it."
Keller isn’t the only one with a hectic week. Goaltender Aerin Frankel’s Caesar Salad Instagram account went viral during the Olympics.
Frankel said she was pleasantly surprised by the attention.
“For me, it was just always the food I love to eat. And then my friend told me, " You should make a salad account,” Frankel said. “I was like, alright, I'll give it a try. A bit of surprise, definitely wasn't on my bingo card for 2026.”
The players weren’t the only celebrities in attendance; Massachusetts Mayor Michelle Wu and Governor Maura Healey both appeared at the event.
Healey declared that March 2nd will now be US Women’s Hockey Day.
She also shared a message for Boston sports fans.
“I can tell you this, we are going to be number one for women's sports in the whole damn country before I'm done, we're going to keep building every single day,” Healey said. ”So thank you guys, and continue to support our fantastic women athletes and all that they do.”
Over the three-hour event, every fan received a photo with all four Olympic medalists.
Frankel was blown away by the support.
"I heard there were a lot of people coming. Seeing all the fans and their passion meant so much. It was honestly emotional. There were so many people, and I feel bad we had to cut it short. But I'm so happy so many came together to support women's hockey and the Boston Fleet."
The Fleet are now preparing for their next game, which will take place on Thursday, March 4th, against the New York Sirens.
Healey summed up the night when she said, “This is where it's at. It's true. Everyone watches women's sports.”