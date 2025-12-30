One Year Later: The Blockbuster Ottawa Charge-Toronto Sceptres Trade

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the trade between the Ottawa Charge and the Toronto Sceptres that sent defender Jocelyne Larocque and forward Victoria Bach to Ottawa in exchange for defender Savannah Harmon and forward Hayley Scamurra.

It was a trade that shocked both fan bases, as these players were well-liked by their respective sides, but it showed how important it is to remain competitive. At the time, Sceptres General Manager, Gina Kingsbury, said via team release: “With professional sports comes great moments but also difficult decisions. This decision wasn’t made lightly, and although we are excited to welcome new players into our organization, we also recognize that we lose two incredible individuals.

From Ottawa's perspective, the goal was clear: add stability and veteran leadership to the blueline and bring experience to the forward group as the team looked to make it to the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

“We are excited to add Jocelyne and Victoria to our organization,” said General Manager Mike Hirshfeld, via team release. “Jocelyne’s résumé speaks for itself, and we are delighted to add her experience and leadership to our locker room where she will be an important player for us this season. Victoria has terrific offensive skills that will be a welcome addition to our team.”

Ottawa's return

Early on, both Larocque and Bach were used regularly, with the Charge winning their next two consecutive games following the trade, and both players contributing offensively.

Larocque was the central piece in this trade for Ottawa and stepped right into the lineup, logging consistent minutes. Larocque's impact in the playoffs is likely what she'll be remembered most for, as her pairing with Bell was critical to the team's win over the Montreal Victoire in the semifinals, along with their finals matchup with the Minnesota Frost. Larocque would finish the regular season with five points, 23 blocks, 23 hits and averaged 21:47 minutes of ice time. In the playoffs, she would add four points, finishing as one of the team's leading scorers through eight games.

Bach offered offensive upside and depth scoring and was a player who could move up and down the lineup. While her minutes dropped as the playoffs progressed, her experience was valuable, especially for a team which had never played postseason games. Bach also finished the regular season with five points, along with 7 blocks, 10 hits and 11:36 minutes of ice time. She would be held pointless in eight playoff games with the team.

Following the season, Bach would retire from hockey, while Larocque returned to the Charge lineup.

Toronto's return

Toronto gained two players who offered depth and physicality up front, and mobile, shot blocking from the back end.

Scamurra played a physical game, especially in the corners and net front, able to generate secondary scoring chances while being able to move up and down the lineup. She ended up getting injured shortly after the trade, and finished the regular season with three points, 14 hits and 15:07 in ice time. Scamurra added a goal in the team's four playoff games.

Harmon, Ottawa's first-ever draft pick, was a mobile defender who gets in the lanes, blocks shots and helps transition the puck well. She would finish the season with six points, 20 blocked shots and 22:39 in average time on ice. Harmon would add two more points in four playoff games.

Following the season, Scamurra would sign with the Montreal Victoire, while Harmon remained with the Sceptres.

Final Thoughts

Overall, from an Ottawa perspective, this trade is one that they would likely make again given the chance. Bach's production may not have been where the team would have hoped, but Larocque's impact was felt game in and game out, specifically in the playoffs. The chemistry she developed with Bell was undeniable and helped bring the team closer than ever to a championship.