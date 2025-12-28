Opinion: Brianne Jenner Has Earned A Final Olympic Games Appearance

Prior to the 2025-26 season, Brianne Jenner's future with Team Canada was in question. The end was in sight, and it appeared that end would occur before, not after, the 2026 Olympics.

Canada has received extremely valid critique and concern about their age, and their lack of speed compared to Team USA, and Jenner last season looked like part of that issue, not part of the solution. She was left off Canada's roster for the first leg of the Rivalry Series as well, alongside fellow aging veteran Jocelyne Larocque.

Since the puck dropped on the PWHL season however, Jenner has made her case, and with only days to go until Canada's roster is submitted and finalized, it's clear she's done enough to earn her spot with Canada. Whether or not Canada's brass see it the same way is yet to be known, but Jenner has done everything she could to prove she has one final Olympic Games left in the tank.

In the first games of the PWHL season, Jenner had similar highs and lows but as the season has settled in she's shown more jump, and more importantly, more consistency. From nearly invisible, Jenner has returned to being an impact player. Last season, Jenner was a non-factor with the Ottawa Charge from start to finish in what was the worst performance of her storied career, but she looks renewed with the importance of the Olympics looming. Other teams recognized her decline as the Charge left Jenner unprotected for the PWHL expansion process, but while other stars in their 30s like Hilary Knight were quickly snatched up, Jenner was passed over. Perhaps it was that process, or the pending Olympics that served as motivation, but Jenner's play looks motivated.

Through nine games this season, the Ottawa Charge captain has eight points. In Ottawa's most recent win, a 3-2 shootout victory, Jenner scored twice against Boston's Aerin Frankel, who happens to be USA's starter, in the shootout. That kind of mental advantage could come in handy should Canada need a goal, or to face USA in a shootout for gold.

Experience Is On Jenner's Side

Brianne Jenner oozes experience and leadership. She's one of women's hockey's most respected stars and will be a candidate for the Hockey Hall of Fame when she retires. Jenner has already appeared in three Olympic Games', including 2022 when she not only helped Canada win gold, but was named tournament MVP.

What Brianne Jenner isn't going to do is tip the scale for Canada's lack of speed against the young American squad. But her drive and work ethic have re-emerged of late, which when combined with her cagey veteran smarts have helped counteract that lost step.

Jenner has averaged more than 18 minutes of ice per game with Ottawa this season, and has shifted back to playing center, a role she was removed from with Canada. But the more she plays, the better she looks. In a one game tournament with gold on the line, speed, exuberance, and America's skill will be difficult to match, but with Canada putting all their chips in the familiar basket of veterans who have played with the program for more than a decade, Jenner's experience could come in handy.

Canada's Last Hurrah With This Group

This won't just be Jenner's final tournament with Canada if she's named to the roster, it will also undoubtedly be the final tournament for Natalie Spooner, Jocelyne Larocque, Blayre Turnbull, and perhaps captain Marie-Philip Poulin. Canada's group of players who will be 35 or older come 2030 will also include Ann-Renee Desbiens, Renata Fast, Erin Ambrose, and Laura Stacey, while Emily Clark and Sarah Nurse will be 34. A massive change is coming for Canada.

If Canada, who has won five of seven Olympic gold medals all-time wants to win another, it will come from the veteran experience of this group, not from the youthful charge they once had, or desperately need to foster in the coming seasons.

This will certainly be Brianne Jenner's final Olympic hurrah as a player, and she's earned the opportunity to be there.