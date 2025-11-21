Opinion: Brief Preseason Will Cost The PWHL In The Long Run

Forget the fact the league is missing a significant opportunity during their preseason to engage with fans, there may be a bigger issue with the PWHL's microscopic preseason process. The brief PWHL preseason is a point the league will need to address, in particular without a farm system, if they hope to ensure the best players fill rosters each season.

For some teams, the 2025-26 preseason involved as few as three full team practices and two preseason games. Of those preseason games, many players drew in for only a single game, leaving them a window of 10-20 minutes of game time to prove they could be pros. The brief camp means there is no time to show the intangibles and consistency that are the trademark of some players' games. And without a farm system, it ends the pathway for many players.

Ultimately, teams are often left taking the known veteran, or the flashy rookie, while ignoring players that over time, analytically would have a greater benefit to a roster.

In particular the preseason format hurts the chances of checking line forwards and defensive defenders, as well as goaltenders fighting for the third spot. There’s little room for error for these players, who could further hurt their chances by trying to stray from their typical attributes to catch attention in the brief camp.

With the jump to the PWHL becoming more challenging with each season, an extended preseason will also be crucial as rookies attempt to adapt to the speed and physicality of the league. Until the NCAA and U Sports permit body checking, the gap between college and the pros will get larger as experienced players become more adept at the physical game. It’s also a safety concern the league will need to address for incoming players.

If the PWHL wants to keep training camps under two weeks, there are other options, but the status quo will cost the league talent, and cause more rookies to miss the mark, stifling development. This season, there will be a growing number of draft picks who were either cut or will start the season as reserves despite the league expanding by two teams. It's perhaps the first sign of what will become a growing trend.

A Post-Draft Development Camp Could Bridge The Gap

In the NHL, new draft picks and free agent invites head immediately from the draft to attend development camps and later rookie tournaments.

The benefits to this format for the PWHL could be massive. It would also significantly benefit other pro leagues globally.

At a post draft development camp, teams could assess their picks against free agents, and give players a more informed path to pursue roster spots in Europe if a PWHL future isn’t in the cards. Teams could also identify weaknesses in their picks and prospects to focus on with a nearly six-month offseason ahead, instead of identifying them in a two week span when it’s too late to take action.

A development camp would also give the league an opportunity to provide important on ice training for body checking, and off ice items like media training. It's almost impossible to become a true professional both on and off the ice in two weeks. Getting the entire player pool together prior to the long offseason would benefit teams and players.

How Will The World Championships Impact This Issue?

The future of PWHL training camps is actually less clear today than it was only a few months ago. That's because the IIHF, working with the PWHL on a long term solution to the international calendar, moved the World Championships to November.

The PWHL will now have to decide whether to start training camps prior to the World Championships in October, during the World Championships without national team members, or after the World Championships, which would push the PWHL's start date even later.

There's certainly a chance PWHL players will want training camps prior to the World Championships so that they can arrive to their national teams as sharp as possible. If the PWHL started their camps prior to World Championships, would they allow teams to perhaps play exhibitions against national teams as tune ups that would benefit both sides?

The timing, duration, and format of future PWHL training camps and preseason will be a story to follow as the 2025-26 season progresses.