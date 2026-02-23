Opinion: For The Good Of Their Team, It's Time The Toronto Sceptres Embrace A Separation Of Church And State

The lack of separation however, has not only been discussed from a medical standpoint. General managers across the PWHL voiced their concern about the situation after Kingsbury and Ryan seemingly used invites to Hockey Canada's national team camp for Daryl Watts and more specifically, Emma Woods, for what they perceived as a recruiting tactic to bring them to Toronto. When both were free agents following the league's inaugural season, both left money on the table to move to Toronto, and both soon after received their first invites to skate with Team Canada, which carries a financial benefit as well. Watts' selection was obvious and unquestioned, but Woods has remained predominantly on Toronto's fourth line since being acquired, and is not, nor has she been, in contention for a spot with Team Canada.