Opinion: Forget the Favorites — The Montréal Victoire Could Steal the Walter Cup

For two straight seasons, Montréal has looked like one of the best teams in the PWHL — until the playoffs started.

Last year, they finished first overall in the regular season, only to fall to Ottawa in four games, all decided by a single goal. The year before that, they lost in three straight to Boston, all in overtime or double/triple overtime. Montréal hasn’t been outplayed; they’ve just been outlasted. They’ve been within inches of breaking through.

This season, I think they finally will.

A Sneaky Smart Off-Season

Montréal took some hits in the expansion draft, losing valuable defensive depth. But their biggest win came before any free agent signing — keeping Erin Ambrose. Many assumed the star defender would be gone to a new franchise when she was not protected, yet she stayed put. The Victoire instead lost rookies Jenn Gardiner and Cayla Barnes (big pieces to be sure, but not as integral as Ambrose). Then GM Daniele Sauvageau’s abilities took over.

Sauvageau didn’t waste time patching the holes. On defence, she signed Jessica DiGirolamo and Maggie Flaherty, both capable puck movers who can log solid minutes. She also re-signed Kati Tabin (whose steady two-way game led to a Team Canada camp invitation) and then drafted Clarkson University standout Nicole Gosling fourth overall. That combination of veterans and young talent gives Montréal a defensive group that’s not only deep but more balanced than last year’s.

Building Playoff-Ready Depth

Up front, the Victoire made a conscious shift toward size and versatility. Free-agent additions Hayley Scamurra and Shiann Darkangelo bring a heavier, playoff-ready style — physical players who can grind shifts and still finish. Scamurra adds secondary scoring and defensive reliability, while Darkangelo’s leadership and faceoff skills instantly improve Montréal’s bottom six.

Finding Czech forward Natálie Mlýnková available in the second round was a gift. Her smaller size might have had teams pass on her, but Mlýnková has a nifty offensive skill set and will play in the top six.

They also signed Jade Downie-Landry, a hometown forward who fits perfectly into the team’s depth rotation. She’s an easy player to root for — fast, competitive, and comfortable doing the little things that win tight games. Those additions become even more important after losing Claire Dalton, Mikyla Grant-Mentis, and Clair DeGeorge to free agency and expansion.

True, Montréal lost two high-impact forwards — Jenn Gardiner and Abby Boreen — to Vancouver, and it’s no surprise many analysts have listed Vancouver as the team to beat heading into the season. But Montréal’s off-season wasn’t about chasing flash. It was about shoring up the right pieces and betting on continuity.

Core Intact, Culture Intact

Montréal’s foundation remains rock-solid. Their three original franchise signings — Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey, and Ann-Renée Desbiens — all signed two-year extensions. Kori Cheverie, the PWHL’s 2025 Coach of the Year, is back behind the bench. And the team continues to project calm, stability, and buy-in — no small feat in a league that’s still young and evolving.

That kind of internal consistency matters. Poulin remains the heartbeat of the team and the league’s most clutch scorer. In an Olympic year, her focus and motivation will be heightened. Who wants to bet against the best player in the world?

Stacey’s game continues to develop into one of the PWHL’s most complete two-way threats. Desbiens, when healthy, can be the best goaltender in the world.

The Roque Factor

And then there’s the move that might quietly define their season: the trade for Abby Roque. Sauvageau sent Kristin O’Neill and a draft pick to New York in exchange for Roque — a center with elite faceoff numbers, a mean streak, and a proven ability to play physically without losing structure. Roque hasn’t appeared in the PWHL postseason yet, but her style fits exactly what Montréal lacked in those razor-thin playoff exits. She adds the bite that tends to separate champions from contenders.

Experience Over Hype

There’s a reason championships often go to the team that’s been knocked down once or twice before finally breaking through. Montréal has the scars. They’ve lived the heartbreak. And now, after the bruises of expansion, they’ve built the kind of roster that can withstand it all.

If Desbiens stays healthy, and if Poulin and Stacey can deliver their usual production, Montréal has the depth, the structure, and the experience to finally push through. They don’t need to reinvent themselves — just to finish the story they’ve been writing for two years.

I’m not counting out Poulin for a third straight postseason.

This is the year Montréal wins the Walter Cup.