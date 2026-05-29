Opinion: PWHL Las Vegas May Be The Welcomed Departure From Vegas' Hockey Identity The Market Needs

The Golden Knights have done themselves no favours this season prohibiting Bruce Cassidy from speaking to other teams after they fired him, only to have his replacement, John Tortorella, cost the franchise a second round draft pick and himself $100,000 for repeatedly violating media rules. Earlier in the season the Golden Knights even revoked Mark Lazerus of The Athletic's credentials for asking Noah Hanifin about Hart's possible signing. The Golden Knights seem to have more controversial headlines than other teams, and it's resulted in Vegas' identity as the most "hated" team in the league.