Opinion: Shifting Away From A Traditional Expansion Draft Will Be A Major Win For Players In The PWHL

Last season when the PWHL expanded for the first time, limited protections were provided for players. Teams were permitted to protect three players, albeit without the consent of those players who may have preferred to leave via expansion. That was followed by an exclusive signing window where Seattle and Vancouver each had the opportunity to sign up to five players who were unprotected. While it presented a choice between the two expansion markets for a handful of unprotected players, it was, at the core, a catch-22. It's likely almost all of the players who inked out west during that period would have been selected in the expansion draft anyway. The only benefit to signing during the exclusive window, is it gave some players the opportunity to negotiate a raise.