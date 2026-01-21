Opinion: Taylor Girard’s Punishment Should Spark Outrage

What about in the PWHL, though? What are the fines like? Well, the CBA states that a fine will be calculated by multiplying the player’s full salary by a fraction, which will consist of the number of games missed divided by the number of games in the season. So, in this particular season, suppose Girard is earning $50,000; the four-game suspension would cost her $50,000 x 4/30 = $6,667. In other words, that one infraction would cause her to surrender 13.3% of her salary for the year, and need I remind you that said salary is not in the seven figures…in fact, it’s not a six figure salary.