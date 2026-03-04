Opinion: The Time Has Come For All PWHL Venues To Share The Ice And Put Down Team Logos

The Charge are drawing and average of 7,254 fans this season, while the team with their logo at center ice, a junior men's team, the Ottawa 67s, is seeing only the rink's lower bowl sparsely populated averaging 3,936 fans. It's clear who Ottawa's team at TD Place Arena is, but still, women are placed secondary, and the future plans for the site are based solely on support men, a decision which has the Ottawa Charge searching for a new home despite the fact they're the most popular draw by a landslide at the venue.