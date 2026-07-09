Opinion: The WPBL Hit A Home Run Where The PWHL Struck Out

In Ottawa it could have from from Eva Ault, 'Queen of the Ice,' or Isobel Stanley, who was the first woman in history photographed playing hockey. Stanley's historic family name sits on the NHL's championship trophy, but her role in opening doors for women by competing in Ottawa at the Rideau Rink, has been overlooked by the PWHL. She was the namesake of the Isobel Cup, and Hockey Canada's Isobel Gathorne-Hardy Award, but now sits only on the pages of history.