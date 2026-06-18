Ottawa Charge Add Six New Players To Its Roster In The 2026 PWHL Draft

The Ottawa Charge added six players to its roster Wednesday night, led by defender Vivian Jungels from the University of Wisconsin Badgers with the 11th overall selection.
On Wednesday night at the 2026 PWHL Draft, the Ottawa Charge shifted focus from the league's expansion to its future and to an opportunity to retool and reshape a roster that saw four players depart during the expansion process.
The team drafted six players, a mix of forwards and defenders, offering a blend of offensive skill and a defensive mindset. Each will now have the opportunity to challenge for roster spots in the coming 2026-27 PWHL season.
Here's a look at the six newest additions heading to the nation's capital.
First Round, 11th overall: Vivian Jungels, University of Wisconsin
"I would say I'm a two-way defenceman," Jungels said. "I can either jump up in the play and also be back to anchor. Whatever the team needs, and I think I'm a very team-first type of player that is fun to have around."
Jungels, from Edina, MN, projects as a top-pairing defender who is strong defensively, likes to get in the lanes, and blocks shots. Jungels uses her height (5'7") to her advantage in front of the net and leads a confident and effective transition/breakout.
"The hockey IQ for us really stood out," said General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "She just makes the right play, she makes a good first pass. Just a really good player."
Second Round, 23rd overall: Jordan Ray (F), Yale University
Ray becomes the first player ever drafted into the league from Florida and is coming off a 50-point season, the most of her collegiate career and a career-high 33 assists.
"I am very fast in my game, but also the ability to slow the game down when you have the puck and to analyze the plays and see what's open and see what's not," Ray said. "I can slow down and then hit acceleration to separate myself from a player is definitely something I've been working on a lot, and something that I think will translate very well to the league."
She's also a clutch goal scorer with 12 game-winning goals in her collegiate career. She knows how to create dynamic plays, skates really well and is very creative with the puck.
"She's a dynamic player," said Hirshfeld. "All the coaches that we talked to in the NCAA that coached against her called her an 'X-factor.' Just plays the game the right way, hard to play against, tough. She plays centre for us, which is incredibly valuable."
Third Round, 35th overall: Tereza Pištěková (F), SDE HF
The youngest player in the draft at 21, Pištěková has good size at 5'9" and isn't afraid to be physical. Disciplined, experienced both domestically and internationally alongside head coach Carla MacLeod with Team Czechia, Pištěková can kill penalties just as well as she can play on the offensive side of the puck.
"We're excited for where she can go," Hirshfeld said. "She plays centre again. She's physical. But there's a lot of growth still in our game, but that's the exciting upside for us is to get her with our coaching staff and really see her develop."
Fourth Round, 47th overall: Tory Mariano (D), Northeastern University
Mariano, a Buffalo, NY, native, may have taken this past season away from hockey to finish her degree, but there's no reason to think she won't make an impact.
"In the college game, I was very physical," Mariano said. "I think playing at the next level in PWHL, it'll open some doors, especially when there were limitations at the NCAA level. So I think it'll just add to my game."
Mariano is a defensive defender who can see the play and how it's unfolding in a way very few can. She creates strong outlet passes, has great foot speed and closes gaps with ease. Expect Mariano to make for a strong second pairing on this team.
"Mariano is someone that we really liked in the draft last year," said Hirshfeld. "A really responsible defender that plays the right way. We're not concerned at all with the fact she didn't play last year."
Fifth Round, 59th overall: Neena Brick (C), MoDo Hockey
Brick has great size (5'9"), especially as a centre, and has been a consistent offensive threat throughout her career. The Colgate University graduate and native of Regina, Saskatchewan, finished last season with 19 points in 35 regular-season games and then added three more points in four postseason games. No matter the scenario, Brick will find a way to score.
"This was a player that just plays the game the right way," said Hirshfeld. "She's tough, competitive, really good at the face-off dots. That's where we see her helping out as well. And again, playing third, fourth line minutes, responsible, tough."
Sixth Round, 71st overall: Taylor Otremba (F), Minnesota State University
The Lakeville, Minnesota, native Taylor Otrembo finishes her career at Minnesota State, where she consistently contributed 20+ points per season. A shot blocker, smart player who is physical and will add grit to the bottom six.
“A player who plays the game the right way is a great teammate in the locker room," Hirshfeld said. "Does the right things the way we like to play and is not afraid to get physical and go to the dirty areas.”
The Ottawa Charge added six players to its roster in Vivian Jungels, Jordan Ray, Tereza Pištěková, Tory Mariano, Neena Brick and Taylor Otremba and with the additions come a lot of upside and a different, more dynamic look to its composition. And with expansion in the rearview mirror and the draft done, the Charge can look to free agency next to continue reshaping and retooling in the hopes of raising the Walter Cup in 2026-27.