Ottawa Charge Beat Seattle, But Consistency Remains The Bigger Story

The Charge have gone loss, win, loss, win, loss in their last five games heading into tonight, and while some games went beyond regulation, the pattern points to a team that has not yet found a way to consistently sustain its best hockey. The second period has been a specific problem. After their loss to Boston, captain Brianne Jenner was direct about what she saw. "I think we looked pretty disorganized," Jenner said. "I thought the effort was there, but I think we have to find a way to get back to a better overall game." Head coach Carla MacLeod echoed that sentiment, also pointing to the second period as the worst stretch of play in that game. Against Seattle, the same period was where Ottawa unravelled again, getting outshot 17-7 and surrendering two power play goals to Jessie Eldridge to turn a 2-0 lead into a 3-2 edge heading to the third. Seattle then tied the game before Ottawa found the winner late.