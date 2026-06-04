Ottawa Charge Protect Leslie, Philips, And Savolainen As Expansion Enters Phase Two

And for many fans, the other two names that stand out are Kadirova and Clark. The former quickly became a fan favourite for her relentless play on the ice and finished just behind Leslie in playoff scoring. It didn't take her long to adjust to the PWHL, nor to endear herself to Charge fans, and for a team that struggled to score, Kadirova would be missed, especially given the likelihood of her departure. Clark, who was one of Ottawa's protected players during last season's expansion, did not have the season she would have liked. She finished with the lowest point total of her PWHL career and was held pointless in the playoffs. Clark's offensive side may not have been there, but she did do a lot of the little things well, including finishing third on the team in hits. Those intangibles, and her veteran leadership, won't be easy to replace if she has indeed played her last game as a Charge.