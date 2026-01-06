Ottawa Charge Sign Goaltender Sarah Coe, Place Sanni Ahola On LTIR

The Ottawa Charge have announced the signing of goaltender Sarah Coe to a standard player agreement, as they have placed Sanni Ahola on long-term injury reserve, retroactive to December 18, due to illness.

Coe, a native of Ajax, Ontario, arrives in the nation's capital following a four-year career at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), where she played in 97 games for the Tigers and finished with a .908 save percentage.

During her collegiate career, Coe finished second in career games played and second in minutes played (5,273). Her .908 save percentage is the 11th highest in program history. Last season saw Coe named Goaltender of the Week twice and AHA Goaltender of the Month for October.

Before pursuing her Finance degree at RIT, Coe was a member of the Whitby Jr Wolves in the Provincial Women's Hockey League, where she finished with a 1.82 goals against average and a .925 save percentage, along with five shutouts in two seasons.

The Ottawa Charge will next play host to the Vancouver Goldeneyes on January 9 for their third matchup of the season. The Charge are 1-1 this season against Vancouver, most recently dropping a 2-1 decision in Vancouver.