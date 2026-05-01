Ottawa Falls Just Short As Boston Takes Game One Of The Walter Cup Semifinals

The Ottawa Charge opened the scoring and had another strong performance from Gwyneth Philips, but dropped a 2-1 decision in game one against the Boston Fleet in the Walter Cup semifinals.
The Ottawa Charge and Boston Fleet have dropped the puck on their semifinal matchup, and for the first time this season, a game between these two teams did not require extra time to determine a winner. While it remained close, as each game has between these two, back-to-back second-period goals from Alina Müller and Jamie Lee Rattray helped the Fleet take game one of the series 2-1 in regulation.
It was only the first game, so there's still plenty of hockey to play, but there are five areas in particular that Ottawa will need to clean up and improve to get back into this series in game two.
Shots On Goal
The strong play of starter Gwyneth Philips, who made 26 saves, can only carry the team so far. Despite playing well defensively at times, the Charge struggled to get shots on goal. They finished with 18 shots on goal, but only had ten in total heading into the final frame. Not a particularly strong recipe for success. Ottawa also didn't make it difficult for Aerin Frankel, which is the exact opposite approach with a goaltender of her skill set. Credit where credit is due, though, as Boston committed to playing a full team defensive game, and it paid off, as they got their sticks in lanes and tied up many others.
Adaptability
Ottawa played a dump-and-chase style game, which can be effective, of course, but not against a Boston team that easily transitioned the puck back up the ice and generated a scoring chance from it. The Charge need to make it more difficult for Fleet defenders, put them under pressure and force them to make an uncomfortable play. Adapting to the style of the game should be a top priority heading into game two.
Face Offs
As previously described, Ottawa struggled to get quality shots on goal, but they didn't do themselves any favours by struggling uncharacteristically at the faceoff dot. After closing out April with a 51.25% faceoff win percentage, game one saw that drop to 36.7%. Even if the Charge struggled to get shots on goal, at least starting with the puck on their stick more often could set them up for better scoring opportunities.
Discipline
One thing that can make Charge hockey a lot of fun to watch is the physicality this team brings game in and game out, and this was no different. The issue with that is the penalties that often accompany it, as was the case tonight. A team that was struggling to get shots on goal can't also be giving their opponent the tiniest shred of an advantage, and in this one, the Fleet were handed five of them. Sure, they were held off the scoresheet in that department, but that will need to be tidied up to keep this series close.
The X-Factor
The other issue for Ottawa remains its Achilles heel, who goes by the name of Jessie Eldridge. Game in, game out, she appears to enjoy nothing more than feasting on the Charge, going back to her time with the Seattle Torrent earlier this season. Eldridge finished with two primary assists in this game.
There were some stretches from tonight's game that the Ottawa Charge can build off heading into game two, but many opportunities that should jump to the top of their priority list. Focusing on generating more effective shots on goal, adaptability, faceoff wins, discipline, and, finally, finding a way to contain Jessie Eldridge needs to be the focus of video sessions and practices between now and puck drop on Saturday.