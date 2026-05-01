Ottawa Falls Just Short As Boston Takes Game One Of The Walter Cup Semifinals

One thing that can make Charge hockey a lot of fun to watch is the physicality this team brings game in and game out, and this was no different. The issue with that is the penalties that often accompany it, as was the case tonight. A team that was struggling to get shots on goal can't also be giving their opponent the tiniest shred of an advantage, and in this one, the Fleet were handed five of them. Sure, they were held off the scoresheet in that department, but that will need to be tidied up to keep this series close.