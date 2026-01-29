Ottawa Heads Into Olympic Break With Statement Win Over Seattle

The Ottawa Charge returned home for their first game since January 9, as they welcomed the Seattle Torrent to TD Place for the second meeting between the two teams this season, following a 4-1 Seattle win at Climate Pledge Arena.
The game marked the return of Danielle Serdachny and Natalie Snodgrass for the first time, along with the home debuts of Michela Cava, Brooke McQuigge, and Emma Greco. Entering the night, Ottawa was searching for a way back into the win column and to extend their home winning streak to four games. They managed both, earning a 4-2 win over Seattle. With the setup out of the way, let’s get to the game.
Both teams were evenly matched in size, speed, and skill, and the game reflected it early and often, with a steady end-to-end pace. Ottawa generated quality chances early, driven by the top line of Sarah Wozniewicz, Brianne Jenner, and Rebecca Leslie.
Following a scoreless first period, Ottawa opened the second period shorthanded after Wozniewicz took a hooking penalty late in the first. Less than a minute later, Peyton Hemp was ejected for checking from behind on Hannah Bilka. Bilka stayed in the game, and Hilary Knight scored on the ensuing power play to give Seattle the lead.
From the midway point of the period through to the end of the frame, the game picked up another gear. Both teams traded chances, and the physicality escalated on both sides. "I think you've got to give them a lot of credit," said Leslie. "They were giving us a lot of trouble throughout the game getting pucks in deep."
Ottawa wasted little time tying the game early in the third, much to the delight of a lively TD Place crowd. Fanuza Kadirova continued her strong season by finding a loose puck in front and beating Corinne Schroeder glove side. Kadirova was all over the ice all game long, showcasing her physical side and speed, and has now amassed six points through 14 career games. That tie would last only eight minutes, though, as Jessie Eldridge restored Seattle's lead, capitalizing on a series of Ottawa giveaways and failed clearing attempts.
The Charge, who continue to see third periods bring out the best in them, answered the call, thanks once again to their top line, as Leslie finished off a strong passing play from her linemates to tie the game once again. With the primary assist on the tying goal, Brianne Jenner became the sixth player in PWHL history to reach 50 career points.
Seattle controlled long stretches late in the third, but a penalty in the final minute shifted the game. Ottawa’s power play went to work, as Rebecca Leslie scored her second of the night to give the Charge their first lead. "We knew we needed to do our job when you're given the chance like that at the end of the game," said Leslie. "For us, we just wanted to execute to the best of our abilities."
Just 13 seconds later, Emily Clark scored her second of the season and put the game away. The final from the nation's capital was a 4-2 Charge win.
Following the game, Charge fans stuck around to cheer on the players who will be heading to the Olympics.
For a team looking to reestablish itself after a frustrating loss to Montreal, Ottawa delivered a strong performance. They finished with more shots on goal, won the faceoff battle, and scored when it mattered most. The Charge head into the Olympic break with a much-needed regulation win and sit fifth in the standings.