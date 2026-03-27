Ottawa's Brooke Hobson Placed On LTIR, Poniatovskaia And Guay Signed

With an upper-body injury suffered by Brooke Hobson, the Ottawa Charge have signed two defenders and announced that Sanni Ahola will return to the lineup.
The Ottawa Charge have announced that defender Brooke Hobson has been placed on long-term injury reserve after suffering an upper-body injury at practice earlier this week.
The team has signed defender Vita Poniatovskaia to a Standard Player Agreement and brought defender Alexie Guay in on a Reserve Contract. Poniatovskaia, who was in camp on a Reserve contract, will travel with the team to Seattle and Calgary for their Takeover Tour game on April 1 against Toronto.
Hobson, in her first season with the team, had four points in 22 games and was having a strong campaign, ranking among the team leaders in both blocked shots and hits, helping stabilize the back end.
Guay, a native of Magog, QC, was in her second season in the SDHL, playing for Färjestad BK, where she scored 17 points in 36 games. Guay was last in the PWHL as a Reserve for the New York Sirens last season.
The team has also announced that Sanni Ahola is expected to join the team in Calgary as well, and that they have released goaltender Kaitlyn Ross.