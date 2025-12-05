Ottawa’s Defensive Breakdowns Prove Costly In 3-1 Loss To Toronto

The Ottawa Charge hit the road for their first of five games away from TD Place, as they faced off against the Toronto Sceptres in Stick It To Cancer Night at Coca-Cola Coliseum. This game marked the emotional return of head coach Carla MacLeod, who stepped away from the team for their matchup against the Minnesota Frost on Tuesday to return home to Calgary.

Erica Howe, the former Toronto goaltender who battled cancer and has now completed active treatment, performed the game's ceremonial puck drop, stepping out onto the ice wearing a Carla MacLeod Team Canada jersey as a tribute and gesture to the Charge head coach.

The Game

Fanuza Kadirova scored her first career PWHL goal at 1:45 of the first period, becoming the first Russian player to score in the league, which would prove to be the lone Ottawa goal. Defender Sam Isbell, who replaced Kate Reilly alongside Brooke Hobson, picked up her first career PWHL point with the primary assist on the opening goal.

Daryl Watts responded on the power play for Toronto, Natalie Spooner scored on the tip-in, and Blayre Turnbull capped off the scoring, as Toronto won 3-1.

Instant Analysis

At times throughout this game, the Charge showed glimpses of the kind of team they want to be: fast, physical, and able to use an aggressive forecheck to create high danger chances. But then the team would fall back to what they've been all too often, forced to climb out of a hole.

The team allows far too many shots on goal, surrendering 37 in this one and leaning heavily on starter Gwyneth Philips to clean up defensive miscues and neutral zone turnovers. Philips, who returned to form following a difficult outing against Minnesota on Tuesday, finished with 34 saves.

This inability to prevent shots on goal is made especially difficult to understand because for much of this game, the Charge led in faceoff percentage, ending at 49.1%. They start with the puck more often than not, yet are unable to generate scoring chances, frequently giving it back on the first or second touch. What may be contributing to this is a tendency to force plays the moment they gain control, anticipating teammates to be open without confirming the option is available.

The Charge are winning draws and starting with the puck, but the challenge now is turning those possessions into sustained pressure instead of one and done plays. If the Charge can clean up their puck management and limit the second chance looks they give up, they'll put themselves in a stronger position to play the pace they want and show glimpses of.

The Ottawa Charge return to the ice to face the Vancouver Goldeneyes on December 16 at Pacific Coliseum.