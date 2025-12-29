Ottawa’s Gwyneth Philips Key To Charge Staying Competitive

Since their inaugural season, the Ottawa Charge have relied on one constant to remain competitive: goaltending. More often than not, it has been the difference between points earned and points lost, and it was a defining factor in the team's playoff run last season.

For the first year and a half, that role belonged to Emerance Maschmeyer. Following a good debut season, she entered year two and was putting together an MVP-calibre campaign before a season-ending injury cut it short.

Now, that responsibility belongs to Gwyneth Philips.

Drafted out of Northeastern in 2024, Philips has stepped into the starting role and quickly established herself as one of the most impactful players on the Charge roster. Beyond the highlight reel performances that dot her résumé is her ability to stabilize a team that continues to search for offensive consistency.

That struggle has defined much of Ottawa's short history. Last season, the Charge finished tied for the fewest goals scored in the league (71) alongside the New York Sirens, yet still found a way to not only make the playoffs, but reach the Walter Cup Final. While this season's offensive output has improved, that progress is largely supported by strong goaltending performances.

The impact of that goaltending was on full display during Ottawa's 3-2 overtime win against the Minnesota Frost on December 21 during the PWHL Takeover Tour game in Chicago. Philips faced 22 shots in the second period alone, allowing only one goal despite sustained pressure. Minnesota controlled large stretches of that game, but Philips held her team in long enough for Ottawa to push the game to overtime. Without that performance, there is no extra frame and likely no win.

Her impact has also shown up in different moments. In the team's most recent win, a 3-2 shootout victory over the league-leading Boston Fleet, Philips turned aside 34 shots, and an additonal six attempts in the shootout to secure the win. Against the top team in the league, Philips once again proved to be the difference.

Through the team's first nine games, Philips owns a .930 save percentage and a 2.36 goals against average while facing a league high 33.33 shots per game. Ottawa asks her to erase defensive mistakes and keep games within reach on a nightly basis, a task she has more than proved capable of.

As the Charge continue searching for greater offensive consistency, Philips remains their safety net. In a league where points are increasingly valuable, particularly with expansion, her role in keeping Ottawa competitive has become even more significant.