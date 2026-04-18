Ottawa Scores Two Jailbreak Goals In Win Over New York And Moves Closer To Securing A Playoff Berth

The Charge find themselves playing their best hockey when it matters the most. Sure, there were chances at both ends of the ice throughout this game, making this feel every bit like a playoff game. But the chances Ottawa generated, the way they exited their zone, the way defenders helped break up plays on the back check, and the way they boxed New York out in front of Gwyneth Philips felt different in this game. Philips, who made 23 saves in this game, eclipsed the 700 save total on the season.