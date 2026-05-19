Ottawa's Very Own Rebecca Leslie Propels Charge To Game 3 Victory

It wasn't only the top players like Rebecca Leslie and Philips who stepped up when needed, though they most certainly did. First year forward Peyton Hemp, who started the season on the fourth line and has now found a home alongside Gabbie Hughes and Emily Clark on the second line, scored her first career PWHL playoff goal to tie the game. Role players like Alexa Vasko finished 6-for-11 in the faceoff circle, made crucial defensive plays in critical moments and generated chances by pressuring Montreal's forwards. The third line of Kateřina Mrázová, Fanuza Kadirova, and Michela Cava continued to show strong chemistry and versatility on both sides of the puck, and were used on the penalty kill and to drive the offence during many of the team's stretches of puck possession. It took some time throughout these playoffs, but the Charge showed that each line on this roster can contribute, whether that's offensively, defensively, or in stats that show up on the stat sheet and those that don't.