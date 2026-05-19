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Ottawa's Very Own Rebecca Leslie Propels Charge To Game 3 Victory cover image

Ottawa's Very Own Rebecca Leslie Propels Charge To Game 3 Victory

Chris Sinclair
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Chris Sinclair
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Updated at May 19, 2026, 04:07
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The Walter Cup travelled to the Canadian Tire Centre for the first time in this year's Finals as the series between the Montreal Victoire and Ottawa Charge shifted to the nation's capital. With everything on the line, Rebecca Leslie scored in the dying seconds to send the series to Game 4.

Sometimes in sports, a team proves to be more than the stats would suggest on a stat sheet, and that's what 16,894 fans witnessed in Game 3 of the Walter Cup Finals at the Canadian Tire Centre between the Montreal Victoire and Ottawa Charge. That record-setting crowd saw firsthand that a team's belief in itself, no matter the outside noise, can carry it to wins in the most unexpected situations.

"I think this has been our M.O all year," said head coach Carla MacLeod. "We just don't stop. We never have and we never will. It's not who we are." And that mentality was evident all game long.

Credit: Ellen BondCredit: Ellen Bond

Down 2-0 in its series against Montreal, Ottawa had to win this game to keep its Walter Cup dreams alive, and saved its best performance for when everything was on the line. The Charge led in shots on goal through the first two periods, minimized infractions, continued to hold Montreal's power play at bay, and saw many of its best players step up when it mattered the most: Gwyneth Philips made 27 saves, and the top two lines factored into both goals. Ottawa, and its full team commitment to be relentless on every shift, controlled the pace of play for stretches throughout the game and, when mistakes were made in the offensive zone, was able to back-check to regain position and control of the puck.

"I think it's just the group of people in our locker room," said Rebecca Leslie, who scored the game-winning goal with less than a minute in the third period. "Going into the season, there were some doubts about our team and what we could accomplish. We continuously just worked hard, we never quit, and we believe in each other. It's a special group."

Rebecca Leslie and Carla MacLeod speak with the media

It wasn't only the top players like Rebecca Leslie and Philips who stepped up when needed, though they most certainly did. First year forward Peyton Hemp, who started the season on the fourth line and has now found a home alongside Gabbie Hughes and Emily Clark on the second line, scored her first career PWHL playoff goal to tie the game. Role players like Alexa Vasko finished 6-for-11 in the faceoff circle, made crucial defensive plays in critical moments and generated chances by pressuring Montreal's forwards. The third line of Kateřina Mrázová, Fanuza Kadirova, and Michela Cava continued to show strong chemistry and versatility on both sides of the puck, and were used on the penalty kill and to drive the offence during many of the team's stretches of puck possession. It took some time throughout these playoffs, but the Charge showed that each line on this roster can contribute, whether that's offensively, defensively, or in stats that show up on the stat sheet and those that don't. 

When looking up the definition of "Ottawa Charge hockey," Game 3 of the Walter Cup Finals will stand out as a definitive reference point. In front of a record-setting crowd at Canadian Tire Centre, the Charge demonstrated once again that their belief in one another could defy all expectations and carry them to victory.

Ottawa ChargeMontreal VictoirePeyton HempRebecca LeslieThe Walter Cup
PWHL