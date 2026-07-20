Peschel Grateful For Surprise PWHL Draft Order Leading Her To New York
Emma Peschel didn’t think there was any chance she’d land with the PWHL’s New York Sirens. Then the draft order took a surprising turn that landed her on the 86th floor of the Empire State Building filled with gratitude and excitement for the future.
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