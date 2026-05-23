Photos: Looking Back At The Walter Cup Finals

Photo @ Ellen Bond
The Montreal Victoire won the 2026 Walter Cup as PWHL champions defeating the Ottawa Charge in four games. Here's a look at the series through the lens of photographer Ellen Bond.
The Montreal Victoire captured the 2026 Walter Cup. They defeated the Ottawa Charge in four games to bring the PWHL title to Canada for the first time with Montreal captain Marie-Philip Poulin being named playoff MVP. Abby Roque scored twice in the deciding game, while Ann-Renee Desbiens posted a shutout.
From top to bottom, both teams played back and forth hockey that involved two controversial overtime wins, followed by Montreal's decisive 4-0 game four victory at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.
Here's a look at the series through the lens of photographer Ellen Bond.
Sarah Wozniewicz scores for the Ottawa Charge in game two of the PWHL finals - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Kati Tabin breaks in alone scoring against Gwyneth Philips in game two - Photo @ Ellen Bond
The crowd at Place Bell in Montreal watches as Marie-Philip Poulin takes the draw for the Victoire in game two - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Gwyneth Philips stretches to make a save against Kati Tabin while Stephanie Markowski slides to defend during game two - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Maureen Murphy of the Montreal Victoire lines up Ottawa's Ronja Savolainen in game two - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Maggie Flaherty scores the game two overtime winner - Photo @ Ellen Bond
The Montreal Victoire celebrate their game two overtime win - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Marie-Philip Poulin looks for a net front pass during game three at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Rebecca Leslie watches the play for the Ottawa Charge in game three - Photo @ Ellen Bond
An Ottawa Charge fan cheers on the team at the Canadian Tire Centre - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Ottawa Charge fans cheer on the team at the Canadian Tire Centre ahead of an offensive zone face off - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Peyton Hemp scores for the Ottawa Charge in game three - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Ottawa Charge fans celebrate Hemp's game three goal - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Marie-Philip Poulin, the eventual playoff MVP, carries the puck - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Ottawa Charge defender Jocelyn Larocque passes the puck - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Abby Roque celebrates her first goal during game four alongside Marie-Philip Poulin and Amanda Boulier - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Taylor House throws a hit on Montreal's Hayley Scamurra - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Ottawa's Emily Clark watches the play - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Fanuza Kadirova of the Ottawa Charge - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Ann-Renee Desbiens watches the puck in the corner while Ottawa's Sarah Wozniewicz stands net front - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Ann-Renee Desbiens celebrates at the final buzzer as Montreal wins the Walter Cup - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Kati Tabin joins Desbiens and Abby Roque in the post game celebrations - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Members of the Montreal Victoire swarm Desbiens after winning the Walter Cup - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Marie-Philip Poulin and Rebecca Leslie, forme Boston University teammates, embrace in the post game handshake line - Photo @ Ellen Bond
A member of the Montreal Victoire hoists the Walter Cup - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Maureen Murphy of the Montreal Victoire does her lap with the Walter Cup - Photo @ Ellen Bond