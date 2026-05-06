Poulin Ends Triple Overtime Thriller To Equalize Walter Cup Semifinals

“Today's game was probably what we expected for the series," said Montreal head coach Kori Cheverie. "And sometimes in game one that's going to happen as well, where you have two very offensive teams on both sides. I think both teams were trying to figure out: what is this series going to look like. How physical is it going to be? How much defense do we need to play? We realize both teams need to play a lot of defense in the first game, and I think both teams cleaned that up for game two. You know, we expected that they would come with a tighter game plan, and that's what we needed to do as well. It was a hard-fought game by both teams.”