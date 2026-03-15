Poulin Leaves Game After Appearing To Re-Injure Right Knee, Does Not Return

Marie-Philip Poulin who missed two games at the 2026 Olympics after injuring her right knee, appeared to re-injure the leg after taking a hit that sent her from the game against the Boston Fleet. She did not return.
Montreal Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin left Saturday's game against the Boston Fleet after appearing to re-injure the same leg that kept her from multiple games at the 2026 Olympics.
"Just being assessed right now, we'll see as the game goes on if she's going to come back," head coach Kori Cheverie said on the bench prior to the second period.
Poulin however, did not return. The injury occurred along the boards in the first period of action between the Victoire and Fleet as Boston's Shay Maloney hit Poulin appearing to pin her right leg between Maloney and the boards.
Poulin was hurt at the 2026 Olympics following a hit by Czechia's Kristyna Kaltounkova. She did not play Montreal's first game back following the Olympics for precautionary measures, but returned for two games since scoring a goal and adding an assist.
In Sunday's game against the Fleet, Poulin scored a first period powerplay goal before being forced from the game.