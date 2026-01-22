Poulin's Highlight Overtime Winner Lifts Victoire

“I've been fortunate enough to have been playing with her for a very long time, and I actually don't remember the last time I played against her, and I would like to keep it that way," said Desbiens of Poulin. "To be honest, she's just a very impressive player, and she gets those winning goals because of all the hard work she puts in day in and day out when nobody's watching. She shows up at the rink the way she carries herself, and that's how she can make a big impact in the very important moments.”