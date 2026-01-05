Poulin Stars For Victoire Leading Late Game Comeback

With 30 seconds to go in Sunday's matinee between the Montreal Victoire and Minnesota Frost, it looked as though Minnesota would be going home with three points. Instead, the Victoire electrified a sold out crowd of 10,172 fans at Place Bell, tying the game late, and winning it in overtime.

In her true on-ice heroic fashion, Montreal captain Marie-Philip Poulin was at the heart of Montreal's comeback. After tying the game by scoring Montreal's first goal of the game in the third to tie things at 1-1, Poulin assisted on Abby Roque's goal with 29 seconds to go to make it 2-2. In overtime, Poulin herself ended the game, beating Maddie Rooney on the backhand for the 3-2 win.

"We know we are producing enough to win each game," said Montreal head coach Kori Cheverie. "It's just a matter of now upping the quality of what we're producing…there's a lot of proof (players) can see that the strategy is working. (Now) it's just a matter of the finish. That was a big message going into the third period; it's there for you for the taking."

Mae Batherson and Kendall Coyne Schofield had Minnesota's goals.

Montreal will try to take more points in the standings when they return to the ice hosting the Vancouver Goldeneyes next week in Quebec City on the PWHL Takeover Tour. Minnesota will return home to host Seattle next Sunday as well.