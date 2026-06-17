Predicting The Top 12 Picks In The 2026 PWHL Draft

The 2026 PWHL Draft is about to add 72 players to the league's talent-pool, but only 12 of those players will get to call themselves first round picks. Here's a look at who could be selected with the first 12 picks of the PWHL Draft.
The 2026 PWHL Draft is stacked at the top. With more than 230 players declaring for the draft, and 72 set to be selected, here's a look at how the opening round could play out.
Only 12 players will call themselves first round picks.
Here's a look at how those top 12 picks could play out.
1. Vancouver Goldeneyes - Caroline Harvey (Wisconsin, WCHA)
She's the best blueliner in the world, and could be the best player in the world in short time, if she isn't already. Vancouver lost two defenders in expansion, and now the only D they need is sitting ready for them. She'll be a game changer for the PWHL's Goldeneyes.
2. Seattle Torrent - Laila Edwards (Wisconsin, WCHA)
It's not going to be an easy decision for Seattle here. Do you take a surefire top five scorer in Abbey Murphy? A #1 centre in Tessa Janecke? Or a player who checks many boxes, and can become their number one D in Laila Edwards? Seattle is shockingly thin on the blueline after losing Cayla Barnes, Megan Carter, and Mariah Keopple in expansion, and Edwards' versatility is what they need. More than that, she's the type of person Seattle needs in their room.
3. PWHL Las Vegas (via Detroit) - Abbey Murphy (Minnesota, WCHA)
Dominique DiDia hit the jackpot in sending Hilary Knight to Detroit. Knight is amazing now, but DiDia is going to select a player who will be amazing for a decade. Whether it's Laila Edwards or Abbey Murphy, she's getting an elite player. If Murphy is off the board, it would not be surprising to see DiDia select her former client Tessa Janecke to be the team's #1 centre since Vegas already has a strong blueline.
4. PWHL San Jose - Tessa Janecke (Penn State, AHA)
Janecke fits Troy Ryan and San Jose's mold so perfectly it hurts. She's a true #1 centre, a physical two-way player, and she can produce. In other words, she's exactly the type of player San Jose needs and can build around.
5. PWHL Las Vegas - Kirsten Simms (Wisconsin, WCHA)
Who needs to sign scoring when you can select scoring? Simms has magical hands and will lift Vegas fans out of their seats. Whether it's with Murphy or Edwards, Vegas now has an electrifying group up front.
6. PWHL Hamilton - Lacey Eden (Wisconsin, WCHA)
With four defenders under contract, Lace Eden makes sense to fill out a wing. Hamilton could go a different direction here, especially if Brad Frost who is consulting with the team sells Meghan Duggan on the idea of Nelli Laitinen in her top four, but Eden would be a steal.
7. New York Sirens - Issy Wunder (Princeton, ECAC)
New York needs scoring, and they've got the Princeton connection with Sarah Fillier up front. Wunder is capable of scoring from day one, and she'll add size and power to a forward unit. New York may need to wait to find another way to grab a goalie despite the need they find themselves in there, and with Andrea Brandli waiting.
8. Toronto Sceptres - Petra Nieminen (Lulea, SDHL)
She's big, she's physical and she can score. Toronto can't afford to pick a defender here. They'll take best available forward with the likelihood of Renata Fast, Ella Shelton, Kali Flanagan and Allie Munroe all being back on the blueline.
9. Minnesota Frost - Emma Peschel (Ohio State, WCHA)
Losing Kendall Cooper and Mae Batherson, Emma Peschel is probably best available and she's an immediately replacement for half that loss. She's big, she's mobile, she can produce, and she is capable of playing on a top pairing and soon running her own pairing.
10. Boston Fleet - Nelli Laitinen (Minnesota, WCHA)
It's a stretch to take. forward here, but Boston could be tempted to place Elisa Holopainen or Viivi Vainikka beside Susanna Tapani for some scoring. Instead, after losing a chunk of their blueline in expansion, it seems more likely they'll grab a defender to anchor a second pair, and Laitinen is ideal. She's played top minutes internationally and in the WCHA, and has the comfort of Tapani there.
11. Ottawa Charge - Elisa Holopainen (Frolunda, SDHL)
It's a big stretch to think Elisa Holopainen or any other forward aside from the five above her on this list, but Ottawa needs scoring help and they have always been bold. Her countrymate Viivi Vainikka might actually be a better stylistic fit for Ottawa, who also needs to find a defender in the first two rounds, but Holopainen has the offensive upside.
12. Montréal Victoire - Sydney Morrow (Minnesota, WCHA)
With no Nicole Gosling and Erin Ambrose, Montreal needs a defender who can step in immediately. Sophie Morrow has some risk to her game, but she can provide offense from the backend while learning to pick her moments. Her offensive upside to help jumpstart what looks like a dynamic attack in Montreal will be welcomed.