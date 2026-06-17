Predicting The Top 12 Picks In The 2026 PWHL Draft

It's not going to be an easy decision for Seattle here. Do you take a surefire top five scorer in Abbey Murphy? A #1 centre in Tessa Janecke? Or a player who checks many boxes, and can become their number one D in Laila Edwards? Seattle is shockingly thin on the blueline after losing Cayla Barnes, Megan Carter, and Mariah Keopple in expansion, and Edwards' versatility is what they need. More than that, she's the type of person Seattle needs in their room.